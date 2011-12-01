Shares in International Personal Finance (IPF) add 4.2 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent weaker FTSE 250 index, as HSBC Securities upgrades its rating for the emerging markets-focused lender to "overweight" from "neutral" given the weak performance of the shares in the last four months.

HSBC cuts its target price for IPF to 250 pence from 365 pence after modelling in an increase in the ratio of impairments to revenue in central Europe to 26.8 percent for full-year 2012, up from 24.9 percent in full-year 2010.

"Given that IPF operates in Europe, the obvious risk is an increase in impairments due to the deterioration in the macroeconomic climate," the bank says in a note.

However, HSBC says, while IPF's share price is factoring in a significant increase in impairments, the "short duration of its loan book implies that the impairments can be cured pretty quickly."

The broker adds that IPF's balance sheet is significantly better than it was in 2009, and overall it believes that given the current share price, risk reward is extremely favourable for the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net