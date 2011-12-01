The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.2 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips are up 0.4 percent, but the midcaps shed 0.5 percent.

Directories publisher Yell Group jumps 10 percent after Credit Suisse upgrades its rating on the company to "outperform" from "neutral", as it reckons the market is not taking into account the optionality a potential covenant reset could give it in the form of extra time to meaningfully pay down its debt.

Consort Medical adds 7.6 percent as the inhaled-drug specialist reports a higher first-half pretax profit on strong volume growth at its Bespak unit's core respiratory business, prompting Numis Securities to lift its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

