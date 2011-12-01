European shares are flat as Wall Street falls in early trade after investors take profits in equities following Wednesday's sharp rally in the S&P 500 , sparked by a move by central banks to inject liquidity into the financial system and a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims dents sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.07 percent, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are all down 0.1 percent.

