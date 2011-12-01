Shares in Akzo Nobel fall 3.7 percent, the top decliner on the FTSEurofirst 300 index after the chemicals and paints company warns of a tough fourth quarter and predicts a fall in annual operating profit at its decorative paints unit.

"The financial executive said times were difficult. If you indicate as a company that times are tough it's logical the shares get a push down," says a trader.

CFO Keith Nichols says the tough trend of the third quarter has continued into the current quarter in a presentation to investors. One of the slides in his presentation shows full-year operating earnings for decorative paints will decline to around 450 million euros from 548 million euros last year.

