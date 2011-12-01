Shares in TNT Express rise nearly 5 percent as speculation rises the Dutch delivery company may reorganise or become a takeover target after a shareholder pressed for change at the firm, traders say.

"This can be a trigger for a party to build up a stake," says Keijser Capital trader Peter Jurgens.

AIMCo, which owns 5 percent of the shares in TNT Express, has talked to the firm about the need to replace its chief executive and improve its performance, AIMCo CEO Leo de Bever tells Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

Another trader says such shareholder pressure may result in a restructuring or make it a takeover target after rumours in previous years that rivals such as UPS or FedEx might be interested in the company.

"This is not impossible. Recently, it (TNT Express) was on a list of interesting takeover targets," says the trader.

