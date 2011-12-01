The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent lower, tracking a similar fall by the FTSE 100 index, down 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 drops 1.1 percent.

Namakwa Diamonds leaps 24 percent, extending a near 15 percent jump made late on Wednesday after a claim by Batla Minerals for 50 percent of the interest in Storm Mountain Diamonds, the operating company of the Kao Kimberlite project in Lesotho, was dismissed by the High Court of Lesotho, with costs awarded in Namakwa's favour..

Real Estate Opportunities, which has a 54 percent stake in a vehicle that owns Battersea Power Station, drops 35 percent after the property developer said, after the close on Wednesday, that lenders have applied to have administrators appointed to certain of its subsidiaries.

