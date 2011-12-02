European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities, with a key index on track for its biggest weekly gain in three years, buoyed by hopes for encouraging U.S. jobs data and some progress in handling the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0730 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 futures, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up 0.7-0.9 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
ELEKTA AB Q2
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC INTERIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Big Lots Inc Q3
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0815 CH Retail Sales
0930 GB PMI
1000 EZ PPI
1330 US Non-farm Payrolls
1530 US ECRI Weekly
