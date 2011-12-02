LONDON Dec 2 Shares in Home Retail rise 7.3 percent after several newspapers report speculation private equity groups CVC Capital and Bridgepoint Capital are working on a cash bid that would see Stuart Rose, the former chief executive of Marks & Spencer, take over as executive chairman.

Home Retail's shares are up 6.6 pence at 96.8 pence, valuing the business at 789 million pounds ($1.24 billion).

Analysts are, however, sceptical of any immediate activity, pointing out that likely bidders would want to see how the firm trades at Christmas. Home Retail is due to update on Jan. 12.

"With peak trading expected to be fairly dire and any theoretical bidders likely to sit on the sidelines until figures in January, any immediate action appears unlikely," say analysts at Singer Capital Markets.

Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan says any potential buyers would be working out how much it would cost to close half of Argos' 754 stores.

He notes that while Home Retail has cash and a debtor book worth about 80 pence a share, it also has capitalised operating leases that are worth minus 355 pence a share, which would represent a sizeable poison pill to deter bidders.

"As time marches on it becomes more difficult to sort Argos out and Christmas trading will be appalling," he said.

($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)

