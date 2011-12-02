European stocks resume their brisk rally and are set to post their biggest weekly gains since the onset of the financial crisis in late 2008 on hopes of upbeat U.S. jobs data and a bold solution to the euro zone debt crisis at the Dec. 9 summit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1 percent at 985.82 points, up about 9 percent so far this week.

Banks are among the top gainers, with Commerzbank up 4.1 percent and Natixis up 3.2 percent.

Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, to have risen by 122,000 last month, which would outpace October's 80,000 and reassure investors about the health of the world's biggest economy.

