Shares in Dutch staffing Randstad rise 3.2 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index as analysts cite a U.S. acquisition and good performance of its U.S. professionals unit, which matches white collar workers with employers.

Randstad can benefit from its acquistion of U.S. staffing firm SFN, which it bought in September and has a good professional staffing business, KBC Securities Margo Joris says in a note.

"Although the coming quarters will be challenging for the company, we believe for longer-term investors this is an interesting entry point for this high-quality company," Joris says.

The industrial goods and services index is up 1.4 percent.

