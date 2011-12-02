Shares in Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's largest motor insurer, rise 9 percent on continued positive reaction to its plan this week to boost its capital and on news reports on Friday the plan is being presented to the regulator.

Fondiaria has decided on a tax redemption for goodwill to boost its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital. A source close to the matter said it is also working on a vehicle company for its equity stakes.

"This vehicle company that the newspapers are talking about can be the start of an improvement of the health of the company," a Milan broker says.

Another broker says the stock is very volatile, adding his firm is not convinced that the vehicle company move will add much in terms of solvency.

