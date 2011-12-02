UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo stand to make large carry trade profits by buying high-yielding Italian government paper and using it as a collateral to borrow cheaply from the European Central Bank, Berenberg says.

It calculates that for every 60 million euros of capital deployed on this carry trade, each bank could buy 10 billion worth of Italian bonds yielding over 7 percent, resulting in a net interest income of 500 million euros and profits of 300 million euros, or 11 percent of UniCredit's and Intesa's forecast net income next year.

While there was no evidence of Intesa or UniCredit building up their holdings of Italian debt in their third-quarter reports, Berenberg notes sovereign yields have moved higher since then and recommends watching out for signs of purchases in the banks' full-year results.

"It's something that can be done by any euro zone bank that has a strong capital position and unencumbered access to ECB liquidity," Berenberg analyst Marco Troiano says.

"Obviously, for a non-Italian bank this would imply a higher political risk, should Italy opt for a more favourable treatment for domestic creditors versus foreign creditors in the event of a restructuring - which we believe is unlikely."

The bank, which has a "buy" recommendation on Intesa and UniCredit, believes Italy's public finances remain sustainable even at the current, high interest rates and argues the current funding difficulties can be overcome with the help of the ECB or commercial banks with unlimited access to central bank liquidity.

"Taken to the extreme, a commercial bank could do this on a large scale, acting as a lender of last resort to the Italian government, while using the lender of last resort facilities at the ECB and pocketing the interest rate spread," Berenberg notes.

