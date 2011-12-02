The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.4 percent in early trade, underperforming bigger gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) jumps 12 percent as the global medical technology firm acquires German wound care and closure group, RESORBA for 63.8 million euros, around 55 million pounds, part-funded by a placing of 47.2 million AMS shares at 72 pence each to raise 34.0 million pounds.

"Investors have long been assessing AMS' intentions with respect to its strategy for growth beyond its current product range, and on first view this appears to be a compelling acquisition," says Seymour Pierce, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Marketing and web content firm Alterian adds 7.9 percent after agreeing to translation software firm SDL's sweetened 110 pence a share all-cash offer that values the company at 68.4 million pounds.

Alterian last month received an indicative revised offer from SDL, following its rejection of SDL's initial 80 pence per share approach.

SDL gains 3.4 percent.

