European shares could see double-digit returns in 2012, supported by low valuations and political progress in the euro zone, say Citigroup strategists, though they add that earnings will fall 10-15 percent.

"Turbulence and fear have dominated financial markets over the past year. They will not leave quickly nor without a fight," Citigroup says in a note.

It says the euro area will see a recession, but there will not be a break-up of the euro.

"But cheap valuations and policy progress are likely to underpin share prices. We target double-digit returns (for European equities)," based on trough price-earnings ratios of 14-15 times.

Citi says it is long on GUNS (Germany, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and Scandinavia).

In sectors, it is overweight on healthcare, food and beverages, personal & household, insurance, basic Resources, and oil & gas.

