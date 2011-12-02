Shares in Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) jump 12.8 percent as the global medical technology firm acquires German wound care and closure group RESORBA for 63.8 million euros, part-funded by a placing of 47.2 million AMS shares.

"Our initial reaction is that this is a reasonable price for a good-sized acquisition that fits well into management's articulated M&A strategy, as it extends AMS' direct sales presence in the operating room (into Germany, Czech Republic and Russia, with third-party distribution elsewhere)," Numis says.

Seymour Pierce repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

"Investors have long been assessing AMS' intentions with respect to its strategy for growth beyond its current product range, and on first view this appears to be a compelling acquisition," the broker says.

