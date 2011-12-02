Shares in ThyssenKrupp are down 2.4 percent to feature at the bottom of a 1.4-percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares after the company announces a fiscal 2010/11 loss due to 2.9 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in impairment charges.

"The company shies away from providing a full year outlook which is a bad sign," a trader says, adding the first-quarter forecast is too simple.

ThyssenKrupp shares are down 40 percent so far this year.

