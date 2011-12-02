Citigroup sees Britain's FTSE 100 trapped in a range of 5,700 to 4,700 until a clearer solution to the European sovereign debt crisis is found, and says a key theme against the tough economic backdrop is to gain exposure to 'growth' and 'quality' stocks.

Citigroup says in a note that while it does not forecast a global recession, it does see a prolonged European one, but envisages Euro survival as the most likely outcome.

"Valuations (are) still supportive... The credit crunch building in Europe will reinforce the importance of balance sheets," the bank says.

Citigroup says it has made its "overweight" sectors slightly more mega-cap tilted, with upgrades for pharma, oil and mobile telcos.

Citigroup downgrades banks along with food and beverage to "neutral", while support services moves to "underweight", as does financial services.

The bank also upgrades aerospace and non-life insurance to "overweight".

The biggest risks, the bank says, are negative growth shocks from emerging markets and the United States, as its strategy is tilted towards these relative engines of growth.

