Shares in ICAP top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 5.1 percent, rallying after falls in the previous session as BoA Merrill Lynch adds the inter dealer broker (IDB) to its "Europe 1" focus list, citing the stock's "compelling" valuation.

"ICAP is trading on a very distressed-looking valuation, with a P/E as low as it has been for the last decade absent the credit crisis and an attractive yield," Merrill says in a note.

The main reason it is enthusiastic about ICAP as a company is that it has established itself as the global leader in the IDB market, it says.

"We see the market's worries about ICAP as being overblown ... We acknowledge that there is a genuine debate about Q4 earnings, but see this as a debate not a forgone conclusion," Merrill adds.

