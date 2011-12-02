As the outlook for the British and European economies deteriorates, UBS recommends picking UK stocks exposed to growth prospects outside of the region, such as Rio Tinto, Pearson and Prudential.

The bank expects the UK and eurozone economies to shrink by 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, next year, compared to a 2 percent GDP growth rate in the United States and 8 percent in China.

"In addition, we believe the MPC (the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee) will expand its QE (quantitative easing) programme in February, and any subsequent currency weakness could further benefit those stocks generating revenues overseas," UBS says.

Nevertheless, the bank notes, a number of investors have expressed an interest in playing the UK economy, which can be achieved by buying stocks with high domestic exposure such as BSkyB, Morrison, Land Securities and Lloyds, UBS says.

