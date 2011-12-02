Shares in French electrical equipment group Legrand rise 2.3 percent, boosted by interest from index trackers after NYSE Euronext, the operator of the Paris bourse, announces that the stock will be added to the benchmark CAC 40 index.

Legrand will replace utility group Suez Environnement, which is down 1.2 percent.

"Many had excepted no change in the index. Nonetheless, for us it was just a matter of time for Suez Environnement as they had been the consensus favorite to go out when Safran replaced Natixis last quarter," a Paris-based trader says.

"Though Legrand was not necessarily expected this time, so this should come as a positive surprise."

Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent rises 2.7 percent, on relief the stock remains in the CAC. The stock had recently lost ground on rumours it would be removed from the French benchmark index.

