The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.6 percent by midday, still lagging much bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Churchill Mining leaps over 50 percent as the resources group files a formal letter to the Indonesian government seeking a resolution to the investment dispute it is currently facing.

The group says it is seeking an "amicable, commercial resolution" to the actions of various Indonesian parties which it believes breach Indonesian laws and international investment treaties.

Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) adds 13 percent as the global medical technology firm acquires German wound care and closure group, RESORBA for 63.8 million euros, around 55 million pounds, part-funded by a placing of 47.2 million AMS shares at 72 pence each to raise 34.0 million pounds.

"Our initial reaction is that this is a reasonable price for a good-sized acquisition that fits well into management's articulated M&A strategy, as it extends AMS' direct sales presence in the operating room (into Germany, Czech Republic and Russia, with third-party distribution elsewhere)," Numis says.

