Shares in car insurer Admiral drop 3.3 percent, the top faller on Britain's FTSE 100 and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, as Investec Securities cuts its price target for the stock following recent profit warnings.

"It seems inevitable to us that as the business continues to grow strongly, there will be shocks such as those that occurred with the 9M IMS," Investec says in a note.

"Admiral is still significantly more profitable than all its competitors. It is our view that given the commoditised nature of the UK motor insurance market, this will change as the competition narrows the gap."

Investec's move to cut Admiral's target price to 483 pence from 570 and retaining its "sell" recommendation comes a day after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Admiral with a "underperform" rating.

"We do not expect a recovery following underperformance. Admiral's share price has fallen 40 percent over the past 12 months following two profit warnings due to a rise in large bodily injury claims," RBC says. "We expect lower earnings growth than consensus."

