Shares in Berkeley Group rise 5.5 percent as the British builder and developer posts soaring first-half profits on strong overseas demand for houses in its key London market.

"Berkeley's first half results are broadly as expected on an underlying basis, but the 31 million pounds profit from disposal of student accommodation means we are increasing our reported PBT (profit before tax) forecast by 17 percent," Numis Securities says in a report.

"Berkeley continues to be active in the land market and is investing in work in progress -- a good indication that trading conditions remain good."

The company, known for its savvy London land purchases, said it was confident of its ability to meet its targets, buoyed by a pipeline of forward sales that grew 15.2 percent in the six months to Oct. 31.

