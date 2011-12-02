Shares in Michael Page International shed 2.3 percent, bucking a 1.3 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as Panmure Gordon downgrades its recommendation for the staffing firm to "sell" from "buy" in the wake of a poorly-received trading update from mid-cap peer SThree

Panmure says, with December looking tougher by the day, it has reduced its 2011 EPS forecast for Michael Page by 15.8 percent and, more importantly, its 2012 estimate by 34.6 percent, leading it to cut its target price to 300 pence from 458 pence and downgrade its rating.

"We are becoming much more cautious on the outlook than before as a result and, while Page remains possibly the best brand name out there - with financial strength to match - we believe it will be caught like all the rest in this uncertainty," the broker says in a note.

SThree shares top the FTSE 2500 fallers list, down 8.2 percent.

