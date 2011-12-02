The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.8 percent, underperforming bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Churchill Mining more than doubles as the resources group files a formal letter to the Indonesian government seeking a resolution to the investment dispute it is currently facing.

The group says it is seeking an "amicable, commercial resolution" to the actions of various Indonesian parties which it believes breach Indonesian laws and international investment treaties.

Pace gains 11.1 percent as Collins Stewart upgrades its rating for the set-top boxes manufacturer to "buy" from "hold" with an unchanged 70 pence target price.

"Pace's major hard drive supplier Western Digital (WD) last night reported that it is resuming hard disc drive (HDD) production this week, earlier than it expected when the Thai floods first hit. It also forecast market-topping revenue of $1.8 billions (compared with consensus of $1.2 billions) for the current quarter to December 31 ... This can only be regarded as a positive development for Pace," Collins Stewart says in a note.

