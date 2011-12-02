European shares trim gains into the U.S. open but continue to trade higher, supported by an in-line U.S. non-farm payrolls report that also shows the jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low in November, and signs euro zone's policymakers are moving closer to tackling Europe's debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.9 percent, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are all up around 0.7 percent.

