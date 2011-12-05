Shares in Germany's SAP are down 1.8 percent at the bottom of a 0.8 percent stronger German blue-chip index after offering $3.4 billion for SuccessFactors, which is viewed as pricy by investors.

"The acquisition is way too expensive. Even if you take into account 2013 yields the price-to-profit ratio is 165," says analyst Heino Ruland at Ruland Research. "This reminds me of the internet bubble of more than a decade ago," he adds.

"The price itself is equal to 12 times annualised subscription revenues which is high but not stratospheric, a German trader says.

SAP shares are 15 percent so far this year, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index which is down 10 percent.

