European stocks rise in early trade, adding to last week's 8.5 percent jump, on growing hopes of a sweeping solution to the euro zone debt crisis as French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet ahead of a key summit.

Italy's move to unveil a fresh 30 billion euro package of austerity measures also eases tensions surrounding the country's finances.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 988.90 points after rising to a high of 993.88.

