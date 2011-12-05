Michael Page's shares slump to their lowest level since late 2009 after the British recruitment company warns its full-year profits will be towards the bottom end of analyst forecasts due to the impact of the European economic crisis on its business.

Michael Page's shares fall as much as 14.2 percent to an intraday low of 313.10 pence in early morning trade, before edging back to trade down 12.1 percent at 320.90 pence by 0830 GMT.

Brokerage Collins Stewart keeps a "sell" rating on the stock.

"In our view investors may underestimate the pace at which Michael Page's end markets can deteriorate," Collins Stewart writes in a research note.

However, Investec is less bearish on the company.

"Whilst the shares will clearly be impacted this morning by the downgrade - and will remain volatile in the short term - we believe that medium-term recovery prospects remain intact and that the group in due course will be a significant beneficiary of any longer-term recovery in the global economy," Investec writes in a research note.

