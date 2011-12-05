The FTSE Small Cap Index is up 0.2 percent in early deals, tracking a similar 0.2 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index adds 0.7 percent.

Online fashion retailer ASOS rises 6.8 percent as Peel Hunt upgrades its recommendation to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds, saying "we see the recent weakness as a rare buying opportunity for a leading global online growth retailer".

Loss-making European publishing group Mecom rises 14.9 percent after it agrees to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725 million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros).

