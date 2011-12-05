The fundamental case for equities remains strong and demand is likely to increase in 2012 as real money asset allocators ramp up their exposure, Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"Investor appetite for equities should intensify as developed world interest rates start to increase, and as investors seek to address the capital erosion in their fixed-income portfolios," the bank says in a note.

Dividend yield, cash-rich balance sheets and the chance to benefit from growth in Asia will all play a part, although investors will need to be savvy.

"The recovery is likely to be much more uneven, with different countries recuperating at different speeds and some failing to leave the sick bay. Bank sector solvency and liquidity also varies widely between countries. In such a patchwork-quilt environment, active management (i.e. alpha over beta) will be the better option," they say.

