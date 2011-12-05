Goldman Sachs expects Britain's top share index to endure a tough time over the next six months, before recovering slightly in late 2012 as concerns over the European debt crisis dents investor appetite for riskier equities.

"We believe that equities across Europe need to discount a deeper economic downturn and more downward earnings revisions. However, we do expect a trough at some point in early 2012," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

The broker sees the FTSE 100 falling to around 4,700 over the next three months, before rallying to 5,400 by June 2012, albeit lower than the current market level of around 5,555, and to 5,800 by end-2012.

Goldman Sachs forecasts stronger GDP growth for the UK economy, 0.7 percent in 2012, versus minus 0.8 percent in the Eurozone and says given the UK equity market's international make-up it should benefit from continued rising commodity prices.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net