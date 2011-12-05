Shares in Aviva gain 2.2 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, supported by press reports suggesting the insurer is considering selling a chunk of the billions of pounds worth of UK pension assets it owns.

The Sunday Telegraph says the move would be made as the firm looks to boost the amount of capital it holds on its balance sheet.

"The sale of some of its UK annuity back book for (probably) an up front cash payment should be well received as it will boost the IGD (IGD capital requirements) surplus that was squeezed in Q3, reinforce the dividend policy and create additional surplus ahead of Solvency II," says Panmure Gordon in a note repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

"Aviva remains the best placed UK insurer to benefit from a recovery in the Euro zone crisis and assuming that the end of the world is not nigh we believe that the valuation is compelling," the broker adds

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net