Shares in Commerzbank are down 4.2 percent and at the bottom of a 0.5 percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares after announcing the buyback of 600 million euros ($805.8 3 million) of hybrid capital instruments.

The move is seen by investors as insufficient, traders say.

"Overall, we value the repurchase of hybrid capital instruments clearly positive as it strengthens the core capital by roughly 600 million euros, but we expect further capital measurements to be announced," says DZ Bank analyst Matthias Duerr.

He adds he expects the bank will announce a capital increase of at least 600 million euros in the next weeks.

Traders say a report over the weekend in Der Spiegel also weighs on the shares. The magazine reports the German state opposes buying Commerzbank's real estate Eurohypo unit. "This was one of the (more unrealistic) hopes of capital markets," a trader says.

($1 = 0.7446 euros)

