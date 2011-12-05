JPMorgan sees opportunities for equity investors in derated cyclicals in 2012 and geographically prefers exposure to core Europe, in particular the Dax , over peripheral countries while the near-term outlook remains challenging.

JPMorgan says in a note the European debt crisis, U.S. fiscal austerity and a Chinese hard landing will keep volatility high and could result in down markets in 2012 if they worsen, but a strong policy response from governments and a better than worst case scenario for corporate earnings leaves some equities looking attractive on valuation grounds.

"European earnings, while undershooting the consensus, are not likely to collapse. Potential weakening of the Euro could be a big tailwind for Euro earnings," JPMorgan says in a note.

The broker says assuming no earnings per share (EPS) growth in the euro zone in 2012, price to earnings is on 8.7 times giving a 32 percent discount to historical median. For the UK, assuming 6 percent EPS growth in 2012, P/E stands at 9.0 times, giving a 29 percent discount.

"Corporate balance sheets are strong and margins to date have been much higher than most thought," JPMorgan says.

"We believe selected cyclicals have been penalized too much, especially the emerging market sensitive ones. We find value in 'low ROE' (return on equity) and 'Value' styles."

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net