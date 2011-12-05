Shares in Gulfsands Petroleum fall 10 percent amid speculation that the Syria-focused oil firm will have to stop its production in the troubled country in order to comply with the latest EU sanctions aimed at isolating President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The company says it is reviewing the impact of the latest sanctions on its production in Syria and will make a further announcement when the review concludes.

"If you had to take a view you would expect that cash flow from the region would cease and they'd have to mothball the facilities," says an analyst who declined to be named.

"Gulfsands would have to just wait it out and with the threat of that, more people have taken their money off the table."

