Cheap valuations in European equities should ensure reasonable returns for long-term investors in 2012, says HSBC, which says that political factors will be crucial but adds that it does not foresee a recession in the euro zone.

"Valuations in global markets are cheap by historical standards. While this might not help much in the short run if the most disastrous scenario plays out, it should mean that for longterm investors, equities offer a reasonable return, and almost certainly more than the expected negligible returns from cash," HSBC says in a note.

"The macro storm clouds are as threatening as we can remember, with equity markets hostage to political decisions," HSBC says.

But HSBC's economists do not see a recession in 2012 - its forecasts are 1.8 percent real GDP growth in the United States and 0.6 percent in the eurozone. However, the risks are on the downside "if political chaos spooks consumers and corporate decision makers, causing them to delay spending decisions".

Faced with massive macro uncertainty, investors appear to have stopped paying a premium for growth stocks, it says, adding that:"Genuine growth stocks could outperform substantially".

It says investors' lack of discrimination between high growth and low growth equities has created an opportunity, because it is likely to result in mispriced equities.

Earnings resilience, structural growth, balance-sheet strength, and pricing anomalies will be key themes affecting equities in 2012, says HSBC.

