Shares in Bellway shed 3.5 percent, the third-biggest FTSE 250 faller in a 0.5 percent stronger index, as Panmure Gordon downgrades its rating for the British housebuilder to "hold" from "buy" with an unchanged 768 pence price target, citing valuation grounds.

"Bellway lagged many in the sector earlier this year but the stock has performed very well since the summer. Indeed, the shares have increased 47 percent since August 13," Panmure says in a note.

The broker notes that on an EV/EBITDA basis, Bellway's shares now trade on a premium to the sector at 10.9 times, versus a sector average of 8.9 times.

Panmure says, within the sector, it prefers Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey on valuation grounds, and also repeats a "buy" recommendation on Galliford Try.

Galliford shares gain 0.1 percent, but all the other listed housebuilders lose ground.

