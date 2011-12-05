Shares in financial services group KBC leap over 14 percent to a two-week high as Belgium's one-and-a-half year search for a new government draws to a close, sharply drawing down yields on Belgian government bonds.

KBC is the strongest performer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

The STOXX European banking index is 2.1 percent higher, driven by growing confidence that European leaders will make big strides in solving the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit at the end of this week.

KBC gets an extra boost because of the prospect of a Belgian government being formed -- probably on Monday or Tuesday. KBC held 24.6 billion euros ($33.0 billion) of Belgian sovereign debt at the end of 2010.

"Belgium has not had a government, but has now managed to form one," said one London-based banking analyst. "They had been unable to form one and unable to work out a budget. It was a disaster on top of the bailout of Dexia."

"For KBC, the rise is largely a reversal of the sharp drop before."

KBC shares are still 56 percent down in the year to date.

