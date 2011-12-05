Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rise 11 percent to a three-week high on a recovery in Italian BTP government bonds and newspaper comments its main owner may scale back its stake.

"It helps that BTPs are doing better. It is good news for Italian banks that are stuffed with them," a Milan-based broker says, adding BMPS has one of the highest rates of tangible assets held in BTPs among Italian banks.

Other positive factors for BMPS are wide opposition to European Banking Authority calls for more bank capital, state guarantees for banks issuing debt, and reports new investors might buy stakes from main owner the MPS foundation, he says.

State holding company CDP, French insurer Axa and Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone have already been cited as possible investors, he says.

A second broker says opening up BMPS capital in theory makes the bank a takeover target, a positive factor for the market, adding however he sees this as unlikely.

Settlement of a tax dispute on Friday removes another uncertainty, even if the transaction is overall neutral, the first broker says.

For more On Friday's tax deal please click

Reuters messaging rm://nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net