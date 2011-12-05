The FTSE Small Cap Index adds 0.4 percent by midday, lagging slightly bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Loss-making European publishing group Mecom adds 12.3 percent after it agrees to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725 million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros).

Petra Diamonds gains 9.3 percent as Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on London's largest listed pure diamond producer with a "buy" rating and 200 pence price target, saying it believes the stock's recent underperformance presents a "compelling entry point".

Petra shares extend strong gains made Friday when the company said it expects to step up to the main UK stock market, possibly as soon as this week, in a move that could see the miner included in the FTSE 250 index next March.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net