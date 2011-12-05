The FTSE Small Cap Index closes 0.1 percent higher, underperforming firmer showings by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Loss-making European publishing group Mecom gains 6.5 percent after it agrees to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725 million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros).

Gulfsands Petroleum sheds 10.7 percent amid speculation that the Syria-focused oil firm will have to stop its production in the troubled country in order to comply with the latest EU sanctions aimed at isolating President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Gulfsands says it is reviewing the impact of the latest sanctions on its production in Syria and will make a further announcement when the review concludes.

