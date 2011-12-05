Shares in Nokia are falling 2 percent after rival Research In Motion warned of shrinking sales, showing the continuing uphill battle others face against iPhone and Android phones.

Analyst Steven Nathasingh from research firm Vaxa Inc says "The smartphone market will be reduced down to two or three players and with the winners being those investing in the complete digital user experience like Apple. Others like Blackberry and Nokia are locked into narrower value propositions signalling dimishing marketshare."

Geoff Blaber at CCS Insight, meanwhile, says "RIM and Nokia's market share losses tell the story of a fundamental transition in software platforms. Both need to urgently complete the transition in 2012 to arrest market share losses and begin rebuilding."

Nokia is shifting its smartphone software platform to Microsoft's Windows Phone from its own Symbian, which has seen popularity fading fast in rivalry with Apple and Google's Android platform.

Nokia is expected to sell around 1 million Windows Phones this year, not compensating for fast-falling Symbian sales.

