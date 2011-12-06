The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, while the midcaps dip 0.4 percent, and the blue chips are 0.2 percent weaker.

Mouchel climbs nearly 12 percent after the infrastructure firm says David Shearer has been appointed chairman, with the task of turning around the loss-making company which has seen government spending cuts hit demand for its services.

Filtration specialist Porvair adds 5 percent after it repeats that its full-year results will beat internal expectations, boosted by strong sales at its higher margin metal filtration division.

