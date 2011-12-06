Shares in British retailers fall in early trading after a survey published overnight says last month they suffered their biggest annual fall in underlying sales since May after widespread discounts failed to lure in pre-Christmas shoppers.

Shares in Debenhams, Next and Marks & Spencer fall 1.8 percent, 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, after the firms suffered from unusually mild November weather.

Analysts at Singer Capital Markets cut their clothing sector profit forecasts, taking them 5 percent below consensus on average.

"These changes reflect our view of how difficult Oct./Nov. have been, exacerbated by unseasonal weather, and how margins will probably come under intense pressure in Dec. despite cold weather finally arriving and soft comparatives," they say.

"We argue that the promotional theme on the high street may now be irreversible short term and we fear that end of season Sales could start before Christmas."

Electricals retailers are also weak with Argos owner Home Retail down 2.2 percent and Currys owner Dixons Retail down 1.6 percent.

