Shares in RWE drop 11 percent to 27.15 euros after the German utility announces the implementation of a capital increase that could raise at least 2.1 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

The subscription price has been set at 26 euros. RWE shares closed at 30.34 euros on Monday. The shares have gained almost 50 percent since hitting a more than eight-year low in early September.

"We would stay sidelined," Sebastian Zank, analyst at Silvia Quandt Research, says. "Investors would not like the idea of the significant dilution and the uncertain outlook on the company's dividend payments in 2013," he adds.

RWE shares are the biggest decliners in a 0.2-percent weaker pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares.

German peer E.ON, which says it has no need for capital increase, is the second-biggest decliner in the index. Its shares are down 3.6 percent.

