Shares in Wolseley, the world's biggest building supplies company top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 2.2 percent, having briefly touched their highest level since early July, after posting a 16 percent rise in first-quarter trading profit.

Seymour Pierce, which says the results were ahead of its expectations, upgrades its rating for Wolseley to "hold" from "sell", with a target price of 2,000 pence

"The main reason for the difference was the very strong performance in the U.S. where like for like revenue increased by 10 percent ... The UK and Europe were generally weak with UK revenue down by 3 percent and profit down by 20 percent," the broker said.

Wolseley, however, warned it will remain vigilant on costs due to uncertainty over the outlook.

