Shares in Meggitt shed 2 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Credit Suisse downgrades its rating for the engineer to "underperform" from "outperform" and cuts its target price to 330 pence from 410 pence.

"Following a change in analyst coverage, we refresh our outlook on Meggitt. Whilst we expect robust FY2011 results, we are cautious on Meggitt's civil aftermarket and military end-markets in 2012/13 (70 percent of revenues)," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"We believe strength in civil OE (original equipment)/energy is largely priced-in and, after strong outperformance (+6 percent YoY (year-on-year) vs sector -11 percent), we would prefer better-exposed peers such as MTU ," the bank adds.

