Shares in FirstGroup take on 1.4 percent, bucking a weaker mid cap trend, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" from "underweight" in a review of the UK bus and rail sector.

Traders say the bank also raises its target price for FirstGroup, to 360 pence from 307 pence, and for its two mid cap peers, National Express and Stagecoach, to 250 pence from 237 pence and to 300 pence from 252 pence, respectively.

Stagecoach is Morgan Stanley's top sector pick, say traders, with the bank expecting a re-rating in the sector from Rail refranchising, despite headwinds in Bus.

Stagecoach shares gain 1.4 percent, with National Express up 1.1 percent.

