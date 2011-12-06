Shares in Metro AG drop almost 11 percent after the German retailer cuts its 2011 outlook after a weak start to the Christmas season in Europe.

The shares are at the bottom of a 1.5 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Retail index.

"This is a significant surprise. One would have expected more from the Christmas season. This could also weigh on other consumer related stocks," says Christoph Schlienkamp, analyst at Bankhaus Lampe.

Metro shares have lost almost 40 percent so far this year, clearly underperforming the German blue chip index, which has lost 12 percent. The STOXX retail index is down 9 percent so far this year.

